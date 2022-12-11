Home Sports Lautaro reveals: “The penalty? It wasn’t my turn, but I told Scaloni that I wanted to shoot”
Lautaro reveals: “The penalty? It wasn’t my turn, but I told Scaloni that I wanted to shoot”

Lautaro reveals: “The penalty? It wasn’t my turn, but I told Scaloni that I wanted to shoot”

Interviewed by the Argentine media after the match against the Netherlands, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez revealed a background story

Interviewed by the Argentine media after the match against the Netherlands, decided by his last penalty, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez revealed a background story:

It wasn’t my turn to shoot, but I told the coach that I wanted to kick, and they gave me the fifth penalty. And I’m happy because he entered, because I took the final shot and it helped us qualify for the semi-final, which was what we were looking for. I dedicate it to my family in the stands, with my wife and her family, my daughter, my brothers, my mother who lives in Argentina with my grandmother and another brother. I dedicate it to all of them. I think that in the 90 minutes we deserved to win it, in the 120′ we created chances. We have personality and a great goalkeeper. Preparing for the match against Croatia will be very difficult. Hopefully we can get to the final“.

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 1:22 pm)

