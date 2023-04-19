law degree, Eca member and role in Athens 2004

Her father was a goalkeeper in Pelasgiotis, a team in the Larissa region, where she was born. She, Lina Souloukou, 39 years old, unexpectedly appointed new CEO of Roma since yesterday, has therefore literally grown up on the sidelines since she then followed him when her father started coaching Nikea, Sikourio, Galini, Platikambo and Promitheas. But given that women’s football did not exist in Greece in the early 90s, as a girl she opted for volleyball (she is 190 centimeters tall), also playing in the youth national teams. She later had to quit gambling to finish her law degree (2008). The specialization? Needless to say, sul sports law. So, as soon as he completed his studies (in Spain), he founded his own successful sports law firm in collaboration with his sister. The springboard that allowed her to find herself in the world of football that she has now been successfully attending for 15 years (she also works in the Greek federation at the football arbitration court). You have already played the role of CEO, in Olympiacos, from 2018 to 2022, also dealing with the market and in 2019 you joined the Executive Board of the ECA with the position of first ever representative of diversity. It was within the association of European clubs that you got to know Dan Friedkin, who appreciated the institutional relationships to such an extent that when the opportunity arose, you wasted no time. Berardi out, Souloukou in: “Lina is an expert leader, respected in the world of football and business“, the note from the club in which there are also the first words of the manager: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Friedkin family for the opportunity he gave me. I was able to understand and appreciate the spirit and ambition that animate the ownership and I am honored to have the opportunity to share the challenges that await AS Roma». In the past, in addition to expressing his admiration for Mourinho (“He’s a great coach, he’ll do well in Rome too”) Souloukou played an important role in planning and managing the Athens 2004 Olympic Games (before moving to Spain to finish the courses in Salamanca). Also thanks to this past, with a position that only by name (Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Club) resembles that of Pinto (the Portuguese is in charge of the sports area) in Rome he will also have the mandate for the new stadium.

And yesterday he wasted no time. Together with Ryan Friedkin and by mayor Gualtieri, it was presented to the majority councilors meeting with part of the Giunta to agree on the changes to the text before the vote (on 2 or 4 May). Kind in manners, Michael’s mother, woe to point out that she is a woman in a mostly male world: «Every woman who is successful in this sector has worked ten times more to get where she is than any male peer – she told in recent times – I really believe that women managers must support each other to change the mentality of football». Rome is not new to female positions of absolute importance in its organization chart. In addition to Dr. Mazzoleni (Director of Planning, Control and Corporate Affairs of the club), Rosella Sensi also held the position of president: «The choice of Lina Souloukou surprises me positively. You are an important executive, who fought against the prejudices against women that I too had to face. I know her, I really appreciated her work at Eca. Congratulations to her and to the Friedkins who chose her. Good luck and Forza Roma always!».