Basketball: NBA playoffs; Phoenix takes game-2 against the Clippers – Basket

(ANSA) – ROME, 19 APR – Devin Booker scores 18 points in the third quarter and 38 at the final siren in the match won by Phoenix thanks to a super second half to tie the series against the Clippers, Jayson Tatum in double-double (29 and 10 rebounds) leads Boston to a 119-106 win and a 2-0 win against Atlanta – who can’t keep up with the Celtics. The series between Cleveland and New York is also back in balance, with the Cavaliers running away in the first half thanks to Knicks turnovers and making it 1-1 (32 points for Darius Garland).



The most spectacular game of the night, as predicted, is the one that takes place in Phoenix – won by the Suns (123-109 1-1 in the series) in the second half thanks to the flames of Devin Booker and a sumptuous Chris Paul in the fourth period he lines up the Clippers defense and allows his team to draw 1-1 and leave for Los Angeles in search of a success to regain home advantage. In the final the guests’ energies partially failed, in a team that would definitely have been comfortable having Paul George. (HANDLE).

