Sudden!The death of Lin Hui, a giant panda in Thailand: he bleeds during the live broadcast yesterday. Domestic netizens are in a hurry.

According to the report of Chiang Mai Zoo, Lin Hui, a giant panda in Thailand, unfortunately passed away at 1:10 am on April 19, 2023, local time in Thailand.

On the 18th, Lin Hui developed symptoms of discomfort. Chiang Mai Zoo paid close attention to it, and actively treated it under the guidance of experts from the China Giant Panda Conservation Center. Lin Hui finally passed away because the rescue failed.

During the rescue process, the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai sent personnel to the scene to coordinate and follow up relevant work. It is reported that experts from China and Thailand will launch a joint investigation into the cause of Lin Hui’s death as soon as possible, and do their best to deal with the aftermath.

Giant panda Lin Hui was born in 2001 at the Wolong Hetaoping Wild Training Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, with pedigree number 539. She is the daughter of giant pandas Panpan and Tang Tang, and her older brother is Lin Yang. In 2003, Lin Hui and Chuang Chuang went to Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand to live. In 2009, they gave birth to their daughter Lin Bing.

On April 18, when a Thai netizen was broadcasting live at the Chiang Mai Zoo, he suddenly found Lin Hui, a giant panda in Thailand, suddenly feeling unwell, bleeding from the nose, blood on the neck, and in a poor mental state.

Afterwards, enthusiastic netizens immediately notified zoo breeders and veterinarians for inspection. At 3 o’clock in the afternoon, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda has also paid attention to the situation of the giant panda Lin Hui in Thailand, and is conducting consultations with the zoo.

