1 dead, 2 injured in Los Angeles shooting

According to media reports under the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), on January 7, local time, a shooting occurred in Los Angeles, California, USA, resulting in one death and two injuries.

When the police arrived at the scene of the crime, they found that one man had died, and the other two injured were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment. They are currently in stable condition.

It is reported that when the case happened, the three victims were leaving a hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. The suspect shot them a few times and then fled. The police said that the case is under further investigation and there is no clue of the suspect yet. (CCTV News client headquarter reporter Zhao Miao)