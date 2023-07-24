Title: Manchester United Considers Giving up on Hoylund as Asking Price Soars

Date: July 24, 2022

Manchester United’s pursuit of Atlanta player Hoylund has hit a roadblock as the club deems the asking price too high and unacceptable. Reports suggest that United had planned to make a €70 million bid in the coming week, only to discover that Atalanta’s demands far exceed their budget.

It is believed that Atlanta is demanding no less than €90 million for the talented midfielder, but may consider an offer of €80 million plus an additional bonus of €10 million. Despite United’s initial interest, the financial disparity has led the club to reassess their options.

Manchester United has already identified several alternative transfer targets as they explore other avenues to strengthen their squad. Previously, players like Vlahovic, Osmeen, and Mouani were under consideration by the club. However, as time goes on, United’s pursuit of Hoylund has begun to slow down.

Just as Manchester United was on the verge of pulling out of the race for Hoylund, a surprising turn of events unfolded. Reports emerged that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has submitted an official offer for the player. PSG, eager to secure Hoylund’s services, has tabled an eye-watering bid of €120 million to bring him to the French capital.

PSG’s offer far surpasses Atlanta’s initial asking price and has sent shockwaves through Manchester United. The Red Devils’ executives were caught off guard by the decisiveness of PSG’s approach, prompting an emergency meeting to deliberate countermeasures.

Following intense discussions, Manchester United executives have decided to shift their focus to alternative signing targets. Among them, Vlahovic, Osmeen, and Muani have quickly risen to the top of their priority list.

The transfer saga surrounding Hoylund has captivated the football world, and with Manchester United now considering other options, the player’s future remains uncertain. Fans will be eagerly anticipating any updates on the Red Devils’ ongoing search for reinforcements.

