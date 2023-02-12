Third day in a row in Serie A without a win for Lazio who falls 2-0 at home against Atalanta and fails to keep full points in the direct matches at the Olimpico. “The thing that made me angry the most is that we lost our clarity after the second goal,” he began. Sarri to Sky Sports -. We struggled in the initial part of the game, then we had the ball to take the lead, we went down and we had the ball to equalise, just like at the start of the second half. When we seemed to have put them in trouble, we took the 2-0 and went into confusion. Immobile? When it comes to players who have certain numbers it is clear that having them at 100% is crucial. Luckily he’s been playing with good continuity over the last ten days, let’s hope he can continue and then the condition will come“. Regarding the recent decline in results, the coach added: “After Milan we lost a bit of brilliance in the players who had made the difference. Right now we have a harder time being dangerous, it’s a period like this. Again this evening we had situations to get back into the game, the feeling was that if we made it 1-1 the inertia could change. The second goal put us on the ground for good. I think that as soon as we rediscover the brilliance of the players who make the difference, we’ll go back to where we were before. When you find Atalanta these evenings they are always very difficult to face, they played a good game and I don’t think it took us any effort to get them to do it, excluding one part of the match in which we went to do things they are very strong in . They were doing better than us but until the second goal we were in the game. If they’re not physically well, they make a good team and we probably found them in the first leg when they were tired, today we found them in luxury mode. We knew we were facing a very difficult match.”

“Lost a battle, but we don’t stop fighting”

The Biancoceleste coach has no intention of giving up on the Champions League goal: “During a season battles are lost, we certainly don’t make a declaration of surrender – he concluded -. There are still 16 games left until the end, theThe standings are short and we can’t stop fighting right now. There are teams better equipped than us, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to try until the end.”