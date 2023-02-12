Home Sports Lazio Atalanta, Sarri: ‘Lost lucidity at 2-0. But we don’t give up for the Champions League’
Sports

Lazio Atalanta, Sarri: ‘Lost lucidity at 2-0. But we don’t give up for the Champions League’

by admin
Lazio Atalanta, Sarri: ‘Lost lucidity at 2-0. But we don’t give up for the Champions League’

Third day in a row in Serie A without a win for Lazio who falls 2-0 at home against Atalanta and fails to keep full points in the direct matches at the Olimpico. “The thing that made me angry the most is that we lost our clarity after the second goal,” he began. Sarri to Sky Sports -. We struggled in the initial part of the game, then we had the ball to take the lead, we went down and we had the ball to equalise, just like at the start of the second half. When we seemed to have put them in trouble, we took the 2-0 and went into confusion. Immobile? When it comes to players who have certain numbers it is clear that having them at 100% is crucial. Luckily he’s been playing with good continuity over the last ten days, let’s hope he can continue and then the condition will come“. Regarding the recent decline in results, the coach added: “After Milan we lost a bit of brilliance in the players who had made the difference. Right now we have a harder time being dangerous, it’s a period like this. Again this evening we had situations to get back into the game, the feeling was that if we made it 1-1 the inertia could change. The second goal put us on the ground for good. I think that as soon as we rediscover the brilliance of the players who make the difference, we’ll go back to where we were before. When you find Atalanta these evenings they are always very difficult to face, they played a good game and I don’t think it took us any effort to get them to do it, excluding one part of the match in which we went to do things they are very strong in . They were doing better than us but until the second goal we were in the game. If they’re not physically well, they make a good team and we probably found them in the first leg when they were tired, today we found them in luxury mode. We knew we were facing a very difficult match.”

See also  Inter, all the numbers to hope for a scudetto comeback

“Lost a battle, but we don’t stop fighting”

The Biancoceleste coach has no intention of giving up on the Champions League goal: “During a season battles are lost, we certainly don’t make a declaration of surrender – he concluded -. There are still 16 games left until the end, theThe standings are short and we can’t stop fighting right now. There are teams better equipped than us, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to try until the end.”

You may also like

the chorus of Sampdoria fans outside the church...

ISMF SKIMOUNTAINEERING WORLD CUP | Sportdimontagna.com

Scattered considerations after Lecce-Roma (1-1)

Reggie and Hornets reach buyout plan, join Nuggets...

Binoculars | Guide to buying and using

Nutribullet Treviso resists the comeback of GeVi Napoli...

Luisa Ranieri in Sanremo 2023 with Versace dress...

NBA, LeBron does not play and sits next...

Lazio, Sarri: “Lost a battle, but the road...

The Nets’ four new aids almost defeated the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy