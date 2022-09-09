The biancoceleste midfielder returned to the disqualification, reiterating his innocence regarding the blasphemies in the match against Napoli

Yesterday Lazio made their season debut in the Europa League. An excellent performance by the coaches Sarri who, after only 45 minutes, were three goals to nil against the Dutch side of Feyenoord. After the networks of Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson e matias neighbor in the first 45 ‘, in the second half of the game Lazio scored once again with the Uruguayan midfielderbut the red and white of Rotterdam replied with a brace from Santiago Gimenez. At the end of the match, the biancocelesti players expressed all their joy for the victory in the Europa League. Some statements, however, have made particular noise in the Lazio home. These are the words of Danilo Cataldi.

The biancoceleste midfielder, in addition to celebrating the victory against Feyenoord, also expressed his disappointment regarding the controversy of the match against Napoli:

As we anticipated, at the end of the match against Napoli some Biancocelesti players ended up at the center of the controversy for having excessively protested against the match director. In particular, as stated in the press release of Sports Judgeit seems that Cataldi has addressed some blasphemous expression towards the referee. The Lazio midfielder, therefore, was disqualified for one turn and will not be available for the next Serie A match, againstHellas Verona.

September 9 – 5pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

