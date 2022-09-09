Home Sports Lazio, Cataldi: “I have not railed against anyone, I am a correct person”
Sports

Lazio, Cataldi: “I have not railed against anyone, I am a correct person”

by admin
Lazio, Cataldi: “I have not railed against anyone, I am a correct person”

The biancoceleste midfielder returned to the disqualification, reiterating his innocence regarding the blasphemies in the match against Napoli

Yesterday Lazio made their season debut in the Europa League. An excellent performance by the coaches Sarri who, after only 45 minutes, were three goals to nil against the Dutch side of Feyenoord. After the networks of Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson e matias neighbor in the first 45 ‘, in the second half of the game Lazio scored once again with the Uruguayan midfielderbut the red and white of Rotterdam replied with a brace from Santiago Gimenez. At the end of the match, the biancocelesti players expressed all their joy for the victory in the Europa League. Some statements, however, have made particular noise in the Lazio home. These are the words of Danilo Cataldi.

The biancoceleste midfielder, in addition to celebrating the victory against Feyenoord, also expressed his disappointment regarding the controversy of the match against Napoli:

As we anticipated, at the end of the match against Napoli some Biancocelesti players ended up at the center of the controversy for having excessively protested against the match director. In particular, as stated in the press release of Sports Judgeit seems that Cataldi has addressed some blasphemous expression towards the referee. The Lazio midfielder, therefore, was disqualified for one turn and will not be available for the next Serie A match, againstHellas Verona.

September 9 – 5pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The roster of the Chinese women's volleyball team will be released soon. 55 players will participate in the two-day physical fitness test_Training Camp_Cai Bin_Spirit

You may also like

Women’s rugby, Italy, what a hit! France beaten...

Tebas: Real Madrid’s opposition to CVC makes no...

in 6 they move back to the grid....

People’s History | From the double-play dream team...

Caroline Garcia, from Murray’s prophecy to the Us...

Premier League, the stop is likely to extend...

Jordi Alba: “Did Barcelona try to sell me...

Naples, a Liverpool dominated wonder

Benetton Rugby with mourning on his arm for...

From Sanda champion to gold medal coach Xu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy