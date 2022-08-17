Sarri asked for a natural southpaw, the blue also disputed by West Ham has been in the sights for some time. This is what must happen for you to arrive in Formello

Market closed or is there still room for one last shot? The question circulates with some insistence in Formello and its surroundings. The signals coming from the club leave no room for too many doubts: after having made eight purchases, Lazio is fine. However, it could only be pre-tactic. It is no mystery, in fact, that Sarri has asked for a further effort to also have a left-back. “In that role – the coach reiterated in recent days – we lack a natural left-handed. It would be important to have it especially for building from below. If it is not possible, we will still go ahead with a right foot (Marusic or Hysaj, ed) as we did for the whole of last season ”.

Dream Emerson — The coach’s goal is to bring Emerson Palmieri back to Italy. He considers him the ideal profile to complete the backlog he is a player he knows well from having coached him in the season spent on the Chelsea bench. After the loan to Lyon, the Italian-Brazilian side returned to the London club this summer, but he has no intention of holding him back. West Ham has moved on him in recent days, which could take him outright for about 15 million. Nice also bet him, asking for a loan from Chelsea. Lazio have had contacts both with the English club and with the player’s entourage. Who would be happy to return to Italy and return to work with Sarri. Lazio is therefore ready to give absolute priority to the hypothesis. Which would also mean accepting to file (perhaps spreading it) an engagement that is at the limits of the roofs that the Roman club has imposed on itself (Emerson earns about 4 million euros a year, a sum that only Immobile and Milinkovic take to Lazio). See also Basket, Riso Scotti recriminates. S.Miniato in comeback earns game 1. Our report cards

Hysaj knot — Lazio, however, must hurry because West Ham’s pressure is intensifying. The problem for the Roman club is that – before buying a new full-back – it would have to sell one of those it already has. It is not so much a need for cash (but there is also this aspect) as for the balance of staff and changing rooms. At the edge of the team there is already an important element such as Acerbi and other players of a certain thickness such as Akpa Akpro and Kyiyne, we do not want to add others. Therefore, some elements present in pink should be sold first. The practically unique candidate is Hysaj. For which, however, there was only one poll of Gattuso’s Valencia which for now has not turned into anything concrete. So the Emerson deal remains on hold. Lazio could decide to take him regardless (the idea is to offer Chelsea an onerous loan with a redemption obligation) and then subsequently sell Hysaj. But at the moment it is an unlikely scenario. And so the question that hovers over Formello (market closed or not?) Is destined to remain pending.

