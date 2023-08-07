Lazio: Isaksen expected at Fiumicino in the night – Football

Lazio’s third signing speaks Danish. Gustav Isaksen, a forward from Midtjylland, will arrive in Rome tonight. The confirmation came from the Lazio twitter profile, which published the flag of Denmark with the emoticon of the plane that lands, the letters FCO (the initials of the Fiumicino airport) and 11.30 pm (time of arrival of the player’s flight). ). The class of 2001 will undergo medical tests tomorrow and then sign the five-year contract that will bind him to the biancocelesti.



