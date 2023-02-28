news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – "Am I a new Luis Alberto? No, I've always played a lot, now I've changed my way of playing a bit, I'm less free to move the team around, we need to give more balance and help in the defensive phase. Physically I'm fine, the coach puts me on the field for this reason". Word of Luis Alberto, number ten of Lazio, match winner of the match against Sampdoria, to the microphones of Sky Sport. "Lazio has always been united, not even the best team in the world always wins – continues the Andalusian – Once upon a time we lacked to win even when we didn't play well, since December we have changed our attitude".


