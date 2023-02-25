Filed on the rest day, the Lazio she returned to training in the sports center of Formello. Another match in the Biancocelesti’s tour de force is immediately approaching, who will take the field against la on Monday evening Sampdoria all 20:45 all’Olympic. And monday night to make the most of in view of a race Champions in which the team of Sarri she has dropped from third to fifth place in recent outings. However, to repeat after the victory in Salerno, it will be appropriate to have everyone at their best, but there are still important absences on the field.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Lazio, Immobile and Zaccagni are not training

Today’s afternoon saw Sarri rejoice at many returns. Primarily Pedro, complete with a protective face mask and ready for Sampdoria. The long-term injured players were then reviewed Romagna people e They workboth recovering from stops of a muscular nature and finally returned to the group as well Milinkovic after the gastrointestinal symptoms of the last few days. Not even the time to cheer for the coach who, however, did not see each other during today’s training session, the day before the match against Sampdoria Immobile neither Zaccagni. The striker is not at his best, but he should have remained in the pits solely for management reasons. The former Hellas, on the other hand, is still weakened and Sarri hopes to be able to have him back in the group as early as tomorrow. Both of them trained in the gym. To resolve the last doubts we will have to wait for tomorrow’s finishing which will take place after 3 pm.