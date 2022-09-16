After the 5-1 against Midtjylland the Biancoceleste coach takes it out on his side: “There is someone who insinuates this ‘germ’ in the group. I don’t see any difference compared to the collapses of last year “

The trip to Denmark could not have been worse for Lazio, defeated 5-1 by Midtjylland. Maurizio Sarri did not hide the flaws of his team: “It was Lazio that was seen in Verona, in Bologna last year. It was Lazio that unfortunately does not appear on the pitch and plays this type of match and in Europe it hurts even more, “he told Sky Sport after the game.

The faults — The Biancoceleste coach criticized the approach of his players: “We didn’t have humility. We thought it was a game that we could fix sooner or later. With this mentality you can’t win in Europe.” And about who has the responsibility for the collapse he said: “The responsibility is mine, then I’ll see it with the players. I’ll want an explanation: we have been saying to come here humble for three days, but instead I saw an immense level of presumption. We played firmly, at a low pace, like a team that is managing a 4-0 in favor. ” Without too many distinctions between individuals. “I’ve seen them all on pretty much the same mental level,” he concluded. Then in the conference he adds to the dose with heavier accusations: “I don’t see any differences from last season, they are similar collapses. It is difficult to understand the reasons. If it’s my fault, I have to take a step back. If it’s a player’s fault it must be sold instantly. But there is someone who insinuates this ‘germ’ in the group “ See also Sarri on Lazio-Galatasaray: "Missed the last 20 meters"

Immobile — After the match, Ciro Immobile, the Biancoceleste captain, also presented himself in front of the microphones: “I would like to apologize to the fans who came here to see what we did not do on the pitch”, he began. Then the explanations of the blow: “Tomorrow we will review everything that was missing. We did not take the field, we did not expect it either. We underestimated the game, in Europe you pay for it. We wanted to take a step forward in continuity, instead we took ten steps back. Sarri told us he wants to think before talking to us tomorrow. “

September 15, 2022 (change September 15, 2022 | 23:18)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

