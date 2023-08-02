Media: Roma are courting Arnautovic

AS Roma are courting Marko Arnautovic. According to “Corriere dello Sport”, the sports director of the capital club, Tiago Pinto, has contacted Arnautovic’s club Bologna to explore the possibility of changing the ÖFB star. Arnautovic is considered the preferred candidate of Roma coach Jose Mourinho, who coached him at Inter Milan in the 2009/2010 triple season. Bologna doesn’t want to let Arnautovic go.

Talks between the 34-year-old and AC Milan had already petered out a few weeks ago due to opposition from Bologna boss Joey Saputo. Arnautovic’s contract with the northern Italian club runs until the end of June 2025. Arnautovic recently indicated that he wanted to stay in Bologna. “I’m fine in Bologna, I’m happy here. I have no intention of leaving here,” said the team forward. He overcame problems in his right foot after undergoing physiotherapy in Serbia.

