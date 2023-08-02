Two people from Visoko were arrested in Banja Luka Info

The Banja Luka police arrested two people from Visoko in an intoxicated state, one of them for causing injuries to the victim, and the other for obstructing the police officers while taking measures.

A breathalyzer test determined the presence of 1.73 parts per thousand of alcohol in the body of VD, and 1.66 parts per thousand for VB, the Banjaluka Police Administration announced.

On Monday, July 31, around 9:30 p.m., it was reported to the competent police station that, after a short verbal argument, an unknown female person physically attacked the injured party at the Bus Station in Banja Luka, who as a result sustained head and hand injuries.

While taking measures and actions on the spot, members of the police were approached by a VB who disturbed them, and then disobeyed the issued order.

The victim was given medical assistance at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the prosecutor on duty of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed of the incident.

