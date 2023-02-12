news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 11 – “The knockout against Atalanta? We were up against a strong team, in great physical condition; when they’re in this good shape, they’re problematic opponents for everyone, not just us. Champions League race? We lost a battle, but the war is still long, there are 16 games to go.” Thus Maurizio Sarri, coach of Lazio, after the home defeat against Atalanta, speaking to the microphones of Dazn.



“We suffered in the initial part of the game, then we came out. When we seemed to have put them in difficulty, a turnover made it 2-0 – he adds -. There we lost our lucidity”. On Romagnoli’s injury, the coach remains vague: “I felt more like a contracture than a muscle injury, but we have to wait until tomorrow night to get more precise answers.” In the press conference, Sarri, when asked about the value of the Atalanta squad, replied as follows: “Today they had Pasalic and Muriel off, they had Lookman on the pitch, and in the 75th minute Boga and Zapata got off the bench: this gives an idea of ​​their Force”. (HANDLE).

