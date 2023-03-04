news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 03 – Satisfied at the end of the match Maurizio Sarri, the former blue coach who took away the satisfaction of winning at Maradona and avenging the 2-1 suffered at home in the first leg: “Extremely difficult matches are played with the Napoli are a strong team, they are so close to the title that I envy them but we came here knowing that thinking of winning was difficult but also defending just for 90′ was suicide”.



The Lazio coach knows he is in the running for a place in the Champions League and underlines what is strong now in the team: “There was a clear request from me – he said – to have personality and courage on the pitch. We went through a long phase of We had possession of the ball, we defended and above all we applied the right mental aspect. Do you regret any of our other matches? Everyone loses points in the championship, except Napoli who lost very few. In this sense, this match was less difficult, because both teams play football. There are some points we lost in a trivial way but I’m talking about a couple of games, in general on continuity compared to last year we’ve improved a lot. The Champions League? Let’s remain humble, we think we’ll play in the cup on Tuesday” . (HANDLE).

