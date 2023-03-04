Seka Aleksić once again spoke about reconciliation with Jelena Karleusa, and the reactions to her announcement are numerous.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić/MONDo/Stefan Stefanović

Their “burying the hatchet” attracted the most attention, especially because they exchanged harsh words at one time. On several occasions, she spoke about reconciliation with Karleush, and now with a new post in which she mentioned her, she triggered a new avalanche of reactions. “I can’t now, I’m corresponding with Karleush”she joked on Twitter.

Under Seka’s post in the comments, many people wrote their impressions about the reconciliation of the two once angry rivals, and mostly the majority of her followers gave a positive opinion about it. One of them especially attracted the attention of the singer.

“You have to forgive, but there were a lot of poisonous words on her part that are hard to get over. Just nonsense,” read the advice of Seki’s fan, to which she replied: “It was also on my part. I forgot and forgave everything. And she is,” wrote Aleksić.

I can’t now, I’m corresponding with Karleus… — Seka Aleksic (@poslednjilet)March 2, 2023

See also the gift that Karleuša received from Seka:

00:21 Karleuša 555 Source: Instagram/karleusastar Source: Instagram/karleusastar

