Milinkovic and Vecino were also there at this morning’s training session in Formello. The two midfielders, returning from the World Cup, are part of the Biancoceleste group that will reach Turkey in the afternoon: Lazio will stay in Antalya, their headquarters in Side, until Saturday morning when they will return to Rome. Two friendlies scheduled in Manavgat: tomorrow (4 pm) against Galatasaray, Friday against Hatayspor. In the next week, a new test could be scheduled, probably in Spain. Starting November 30, Sarri subjected the team to very intense work towards the resumption of the championship which in many ways followed the summer preparation both athletically and tactically. To find already from the away match in Lecce on 4 January a Lazio capable of confirming itself at high levels and to stay in the current fourth place that would lead to qualification in the Champions League. In the two friendlies in Turkey, Sarri will also evaluate the newfound condition of Immobile, who after the injury to his hamstring sustained on October 16 against Udinese only saw himself again in the final match against Monza, only to stop again due to fatigue on the eve of the match against the Juventus, the last game before the break.