The two players who have returned from the World Cup are part of the group that will remain in Antalya until Saturday, with two friendlies scheduled. Market: Pellegrini’s idea on loan to Eintracht
Milinkovic and Vecino were also there at this morning’s training session in Formello. The two midfielders, returning from the World Cup, are part of the Biancoceleste group that will reach Turkey in the afternoon: Lazio will stay in Antalya, their headquarters in Side, until Saturday morning when they will return to Rome. Two friendlies scheduled in Manavgat: tomorrow (4 pm) against Galatasaray, Friday against Hatayspor. In the next week, a new test could be scheduled, probably in Spain. Starting November 30, Sarri subjected the team to very intense work towards the resumption of the championship which in many ways followed the summer preparation both athletically and tactically. To find already from the away match in Lecce on 4 January a Lazio capable of confirming itself at high levels and to stay in the current fourth place that would lead to qualification in the Champions League. In the two friendlies in Turkey, Sarri will also evaluate the newfound condition of Immobile, who after the injury to his hamstring sustained on October 16 against Udinese only saw himself again in the final match against Monza, only to stop again due to fatigue on the eve of the match against the Juventus, the last game before the break.
MARKET
—
Even if blocked by the liquidity index which imposes sales before being able to define purchases, Lazio is looking at the reopening of the market. Sarri’s primary need is to have a left-back as an alternative to Marusic. The track for Parisi from Empoli was complicated, the idea linked to Luca Pellegrini, on loan from Juventus to Eintracht in Frankfurt, has recently been added to the idea of Valeri from Cremonese. The near future of Luis Alberto is pending. However, the divorce proposed on several occasions by both parties has not found effective confirmation on the market, at least up to now. Lazio quote him at 20 million and would like to sell him only outright. Signals are expected from Spain, in particular from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. If the Magician leaves, Sarri has already indicated Ilic from Verona since the summer as the ideal reinforcement for the midfield, but there is also attention for Morita from Sporting. The aim is to place Kamenovic and Fares who are not part of the Biancoceleste coach’s plans.
December 12, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 3:48 pm)
© breaking latest news