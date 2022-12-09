Home Sports Lazio transfer market, a treasure from Muriqi?
Lazio transfer market, a treasure from Muriqi?

Lazio transfer market, a treasure from Muriqi?

The star striker in La Liga with Mallorca. Sevilla and Aston Villa want it. Cost: 20 million. If sold to Lazio, 45% of the resale would go: 9 million to spend

The solver. Vedat Muriqi can be the friend in time of need for Lazio. The biancocelesti would like to please Sarri and complete the squad by taking a left-footed full-back (they currently have none) and, possibly, also an attacker who will make Immobile catch his breath. The problem is represented by the liquidity ratio, which must be adjusted to allow Lotito’s club to move on the market. The club would be willing to sell Luis Alberto, but there are currently no concrete offers. However, the money could come from Muriqi. The striker who failed to convince in his 18 months in Rome is doing well in Spain. In the second half of last season he helped save Mallorca, now he is even second in the top scorer behind only Lewandowski. This is why several clubs are thinking of him. And for Lazio, which must receive 45% of any resale of the player, it would be an unexpected aid.

THE SITUATION

Sevilla, in great difficulty in the standings (currently third from last) precisely because they lack a striker (just 13 goals in 14 games, the top scorer is Lamela at 3), would be interested in buying the former Biancoceleste striker. Mallorca are asking for around 20 million euros to sell him. If the negotiation were to close with these figures, Lazio would be entitled to 9 million. However, Aston Villa is also interested in Muriqi and, according to some Spanish media, there is even Real Madrid on him. Mallorca hopes the auction will unleash, Lotito as well. Because Muriqi would be the unexpected solver of the problem linked to the liquidity ratio.

December 9 – 12:23

