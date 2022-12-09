The solver. Vedat Muriqi can be the friend in time of need for Lazio. The biancocelesti would like to please Sarri and complete the squad by taking a left-footed full-back (they currently have none) and, possibly, also an attacker who will make Immobile catch his breath. The problem is represented by the liquidity ratio, which must be adjusted to allow Lotito’s club to move on the market. The club would be willing to sell Luis Alberto, but there are currently no concrete offers. However, the money could come from Muriqi. The striker who failed to convince in his 18 months in Rome is doing well in Spain. In the second half of last season he helped save Mallorca, now he is even second in the top scorer behind only Lewandowski. This is why several clubs are thinking of him. And for Lazio, which must receive 45% of any resale of the player, it would be an unexpected aid.