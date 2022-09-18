PAVIA

Third day of the championship tomorrow afternoon in group A of Excellence. Pavia, which leads the ranking paired with Oltrepo and Club Milano, is looking for the third consecutive success by hosting Ardor Lazzate. A profoundly renewed formation compared to last season and which debuted with two defeats in the first 180 ‘of the season: the first away for 2-1 in Sesto Calende with Sestese, last Sunday in Lazzate for 3-0 precisely with the ‘Oltrepo under the eyes of the blue coach Maurizio Tassi, who, after the Saturday derby with the Accademia Pavese, studied the next opponents of Pavia. Among the excellent starts compared to last year the striker Oltjan Berberi; Lazzate, however, has included category players and some interesting young players such as the striker Simone Della Vedova, 2002 former Pro Patria and Città di Varese, in 2021-22 at Sestese where he scored 7 goals.

Academy, watch out for Pelle

A trip to Pero for the Accademia Pavese which is the guest of a Club Milano that travels with full points with two consecutive victories, confirming its top ambitions. The Milanese started off on the right foot with the 2-0 home win with the newly promoted but ambitious Solbiatese and last weekend they won three more points away from home, winning a comeback on the field of Vis Nova Giussano for 3-2 after closing the first 45 ‘under for 2-0. Then the Locati network and Federico Pelle’s double overturned the outcome of the match, thus giving the confirmation at the top with Pavia and Oltrepo of a Club Milano with a valid squad to enter the high ranking.

La Voghe finds the former Calviello

There is great enthusiasm in the Vogherese home, after the success in the Italian Cup derby in Pavia. «We are happy to have given a joy to our fans. This victory must give us even greater certainty for the rest of our season, ”said the Rossoneri’s sporting director Fulvio Riceputi. Vogherese is now focused on tomorrow’s home match with Pontelambrese, a Como-based team that last season achieved salvation in Group B of Excellence. In the summer, the orange team changed their coach, entrusting the bench to Domenico Anania, born in 1969, who has been back for 5 seasons at the helm of the national junior team of the Folgore Caratese. Pontelambrese has so far collected one victory and one defeat in the championship; in the opening match, the orange have beaten the field of a big group like Verbano (1-2), while last Sunday they collapsed at home (1-5) in the presence of Vergiatese. In the Pontelambrese staff, there is a fresh ex of Voghe. After a brief passage from Ardor Lazzate, 24-year-old midfielder Jacopo Calviello, who wore the Voghe shirt in the last three seasons of Excellence, joined the Larian club. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have freed defender Matteo Gerosa, who is no longer part of Mr. Giacomotti’s squad.

Personè “threatens” the Oltrepo

Challenge within the challenge. First of all the one between the leaders Oltrepo (6 points after two games) and the newly promoted Muggiò (winner of the Promotion group B). Then the one between the two current strikers of the championship: ‘Nico Grasso and Manuel Personè. The red and white scored with an average of 2.5 goals per game: hat-trick at the Academy and two goals at Ardor Lazzate. Personè last year, with 23 goals, he practically led Muggiò to victory in the championship. Previously, for him (born in 1992), experiences with the sweaters of Tritium, Caravaggio, Derthona, Abano, Virtus Castelfranco, Forlì, Aversa and Albino Leffe. In the league, Muggiò played a double home match. At the debut he fell disastrously 4-2 against the newly promoted Magenta, while last Sunday he tasted the sweet taste of the first three points in Excellence, overcoming the fearsome Sestese, thanks to a double from Personè (38 ‘pt and 36 ‘st). Oltrepo, at home on their absolute debut as a new club, overtook the Academy (3-0) in the league derby, repeating the success achieved only a few days earlier in the Italian Cup (2-0). Then he succeeded in the away exploit, on the not easy synthetic ground, of Lazzate. –

Enrico Venni

Alessandro Quaglini

Alessandro Maggi