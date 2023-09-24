Ecuadorian U-17 Team Defeats Panama 4-0 in Friendly Match Ahead of 2023 World Cup

The Ecuadorian U-17 team emerged victorious in their friendly match against Panama, defeating their opponents with a commanding 4-0 scoreline. This match served as preparation for both teams as they gear up to participate in the 2023 World Cup in Indonesia, where they will once again meet in group A.

The game took place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, where Ecuador dominated proceedings. Forward Michael Bermúdez was the star of the show, scoring two goals in the first half. Midfielder Elkin Ruiz and attacker Erick Zambrano added two more goals in the second half, securing a convincing win for the home team.

Although missing Kendry Páez, who has already secured a place in the senior team, the Ecuadorian squad, led by coach Diego Martínez, showcased the same level of proficiency that led them to a second-place finish in the South American U-17 Championship, held earlier this year in Ecuador.

Panama will have a chance for redemption in their upcoming rematch against Ecuador, scheduled to take place at the Atahualpa stadium in Quito on Tuesday. Prior to that, the Panamanian U-17 team, coached by Mike Stump, will engage in three additional games as part of their tour of Ecuador. The opponents for these matches are yet to be determined, with the first game scheduled for September 29, followed by matches against El Nacional under-20 on October 2 and Independiente del Valle under-20 on October 5.

Both Ecuador and Panama have been placed in group A of the U-17 World Cup, alongside host nation Indonesia and Morocco. Ecuador will kick off the tournament with an opening match against Indonesia, while Panama will face off against Morocco on the first day of the competition. The stage is set for an exciting showdown between these promising young teams as they strive to make their mark on the international stage.