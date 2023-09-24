seventh artist to fill the Leyenda Vallenata park

With the song ‘El tiempo de Dios’ Rafa Pérez began the launch and recording of the live DVD of his new musical production ‘Mi Mejor Versión’. The artist chose this Christian song as a way of thanking God for fulfilling his dream of celebrating his birthday and the 15 years of his musical career surrounded by his followers in Valledupar.

The applause was immediate and all those attending the ‘Temple of Vallenato’ chanted his name and songs amidst applause.

“Let’s not let vallenato music die. We have not recorded these songs in the studio and whatever comes out of here, tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:00 in the afternoon, will be on YouTube, the unreleased songs and musical surprises”said Rafa Pérez during his concert.

The artist divided the launch of ‘Mi Mejor Versión’ into three parts: the first was the performance of the songs that make up his new album with his accordionist JK and Jaime Luis Campillo as a special guest. ‘Dele que dele’, ‘La envy’ and ‘La dueña de mi alma’ were some of the songs he sang.

Then, it was the turn of the composers, who went out as a couple to sing alongside Rafa Pérez. The first to go on stage were Rafael Manjarrez and Gustavo Gutiérrez Cabello; José Alfonso ‘Chiche’ Maestre and Wilfran Castillo followed. And finally, Aurelio ‘Yeyo’ Núñez, with whom he remembered the classics that he recorded several years ago.

‘I dedicate my triumphs to you’, ‘I am a stranger’, ‘To a siren’, ‘Until the end of life’ and ‘Without measuring distances’ were heard in the voices of the composers and the former member of Kvrass, who He also invited the three-time Vallenato king Alfredo Gutiérrez to the Leyenda Vallenata park.

The third part of the show was with his former bandmate Yader Romero and Luis Campillo, together they remembered the hits they recorded with Kvrass such as ‘El flavor del loco’ and ‘Claro que te amo’.

Finally, the concert ended around 3:00 in the morning with the presentation of maestro Iván Villazón and his accordionist Augusto ‘Tuto’ López. Another of the guests at the launch of ‘My Best Version’ was the champetero Mr. Black.

Through their social networks, Rafa Pérez published a photograph showing the Leyenda Vallenata park full, being the seventh artist to achieve that feat after Silvestre Dangond, Peter Manjarrés, Martín Elías, Ana del Castillo, Elder Dayán Díaz and Diego Daza.

The live DVD ‘My Best Version’ will be available at 3:00 pm this Saturday, September 23 on Rafa Pérez’s YouTube channel.

BY: CARMEN LUCÍA MENDOZA/ EL PILÓN.

