The Russian foreign minister, speaking at the UN general assembly, accused the EU of not wanting to induce Pristina to respect the 2013 agreement on the creation of the Community of Serbian municipalities in Kosovo

Kiev drone hits public building in the Russian city of Kursk

A Ukrainian drone hit a public building in Kursk, the governor of the region Roman Starovoit announced on Telegaram. The building was slightly damaged, the governor reports, who does not mention any victims. After the attack, local authorities canceled celebrations planned for a city festival.

Russian attacks in Kherson, one dead and 3 injured

One person was killed and 3 others injured in Russian-led attacks in Kherson. The regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, made this known on Telegram. According to the governor, the Russians have launched 83 attacks in the last 24 hours, for a total of 332 bombs, 28 of which on the city of Kherson. “The Russian army is targeting residential neighborhoods in populated areas of the region,” Prokudin added, noting that a bank in the Beryslav neighborhood was also hit.

Media: War is taught in kindergarten in Russia

In Russian schools from the Pacific to the Black Sea, kindergarten children wear uniforms and take part in marching tests: older children are taught how to dig trenches, throw grenades and fire live ammunition. CNN writes it. The Minister of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, recently declared that there are around 10 thousand so-called “military-patriotic” clubs in Russian schools and institutes and that a quarter of a million people participate in them. These clubs are part of a multi-pronged effort that includes a radical overhaul of curriculum: There are mandatory lessons on military and patriotic values, while updated history textbooks accentuate Russian military values. In August the president Vladimir Putin signed a law that introduces a new compulsory course in schools: “Fundamentals of security and defense of the homeland”. The Ministry of Education has promoted courses under this initiative that include excursions to military units, “military sports games, meetings with military personnel and veterans” and lessons on drones. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, proposed to conduct military exercises with preschool children on a regular basis. Some children seem excited, others disoriented, CNN comments.

