LBA Playoffs: Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro-Olimpia Milano, game 4

The playoff quarter-final series between Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro and Olimpia Milano has reached its fourth act, with coach Messina’s team ahead 2-1.
Tonight at the Vitifrigo Arena teams on the field at 20:30.
The first Game-4 of these quarterfinals will be @VLPesaro 🆚 @OlimpiaMI1936👊
Kravic and Napier have so far been the two most incisive players in the series: the former has scored 33 points in the previous three meetings while the latter 45👊#LBAPlayoff #TuttoUnAltroSport pic.twitter.com/9BfSMx3lLU
— Lega Basket Serie A (@LegaBasketA) May 20, 2023