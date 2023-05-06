LC Brühl meets Spono Nottwil.

Before the cup final: St.Gallen power meets Nottwil finesse The LC Brühl handball players want to win their eleventh cup title in the final against Spono Nottwil on Saturday at 3 p.m. A duel at eye level is emerging.

Brühl’s line runner Tabea Schmid can hardly be stopped – not even at international level. Image: Marc Schumacher / freshfocus

The affix in the women’s cup final is the logical verdict of this handball season. As in the playoff final in a week’s time, the two by far best teams of the season will meet on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Gümligen. On the one hand there is record champion and cup winner Brühl with the best defense in the NLA, on the other Spono Nottwil, which has scored the most goals. The appeal of the cup final? A game is all or nothing.