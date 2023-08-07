Le Power Yangpu Sports Center: A Revitalized Hub for Fitness and Recreation

Le Power Yangpu Sports Center to Reopen with New Upgrades

Shanghai, August 7th – After undergoing hardware and software upgrades, Le Power Yangpu Sports Center, located in Yangpu District, will be fully open to the public on August 8th. The reopening coincides with the first linkage between the “National Fitness Day” and the Sports Publicity Week. The rejuvenated sports center, carrying the theme of “National Fitness, Create a Happy Life”, aims to provide citizens with a new place for daily fitness.

The Le Power Yangpu Sports Center was formerly known as the Hudong Stadium, built in 1953, and later renamed Yangpu Stadium in 1958. It has hosted several significant events, including the Asian Youth Football Invitational Tournament and the Fifth National Games Football Tournament. Moreover, it serves as the base for the Yangpu District Youth Sports School and holds cherished memories for Yangpu residents. The sports center is also a popular spot for daily sports and leisure activities for nearby residents.

In September 2015, Alibaba invested in the establishment of Ali Sports, now known as Orange Lion Sports, in Shanghai. The Le Power Yangpu Sports Center is the company’s first office. Under the guidance of the Yangpu District Sports Bureau, Orange Lion Sports has collaborated with the Yangpu Sports Activity Center to conduct comprehensive renovations and upgrades to various facilities and venues since the beginning of this year. Emphasis has been placed on renovating football fields, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, multi-functional training areas, gymnasiums, and swimming pools, and installing intelligent facilities. The result is a fully aligned venue with the smart venue brand, “Le Power Sports Center,” under Orange Lion Sports. The upgraded venue aims to integrate intelligence, convenience, and vitality to provide a new sports space for Yangpu residents.

One notable upgrade is the transformation of the swimming pool into a smart pool. Traditionally manual ticket checking has been replaced with unattended smart gates. A smart storage bracelet has been introduced, along with an upgraded water quality testing system and an anti-drowning system. The anti-drowning system can automatically and swiftly detect, locate, identify, zoom in, and assess drowning incidents within 3-30 seconds. It also sends a timely vibration alarm to the lifeguard, indicating the exact location that requires attention.

Additionally, a smart trail, equipped with interactive large screens, has been set up within the sports center. This trail initiates the “calorie account” of Orange Lion Sports‘ online sports incentive system. Citizens can convert their offline sports data into “calorie coins” and exchange them for e-commerce coupons, booking coupons, physical sports equipment, and other prizes.

Mu Yang, chairman and CEO of Orange Lion Sports, expressed the significance of the rejuvenation of Le Power Yangpu Sports Center for the company. He stated, “Yangpu Sports Activity Center, being an old venue with a long history, not only caters to the fitness needs of the surrounding residents but also embraces the cherished memories of several generations of Yangpu residents. It is a paradise for sports lovers. Moving forward, our top priority is to enhance people’s sense of well-being through sports, and we will present a distinctive approach that embodies Orange Lion’s characteristics in response to the ‘social forces run sports‘ concept.”

On August 8th, various activities including swimming, badminton, basketball, tennis, and table tennis will be available for free at Le Power Yangpu Sports Center. However, certain venues have limited capacity and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Citizens can make appointments through the venue’s WeChat applet and Le Power APP.

Sources:

– Xinhua Net

– Xinhuanet (photos courtesy of the interviewee)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

