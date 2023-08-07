Mercedes-AMG C-Class and E-Class Set to Return with V8 Engines: A Boost for Car Enthusiasts

Mercedes-AMG to Bring Back V8 Engines in C-Class and E-Class Models

In the pursuit of energy efficiency and reduced emissions, many car manufacturers have opted for small-displacement engines, leaving car enthusiasts longing for the days of powerful, large-displacement engines. On that note, Mercedes-AMG has recently made an exciting announcement for its fans.

According to reports from overseas car media, Mercedes-AMG is set to bring back V8 engines in its popular C-Class and E-Class models. This move aims to cater to those who have been dissatisfied with the smaller engine options. The automaker is also planning to introduce a power combination of V8 engines and electric motors, which is expected to hit the market in 2026.

The decision to reintroduce V8 engines in these models stems from the fact that the current situation of Mercedes-AMG, compared to its competitors like BMW M series and Audi RS series, is not very promising. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 and even the most powerful version of the AMG E-Class currently feature a straight-six engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system. However, this configuration falls short when compared to the offerings from Audi and BMW. Therefore, Mercedes-AMG is left with no choice but to roll out V8-powered models.

Currently, the most powerful V8-powered model in the AMG lineup is the GT 63 SE Performance, which boasts a V8 plug-in hybrid system with an impressive output of 831 horsepower. If the C-Class and E-Class also adopt this powertrain, the necessary adjustments can be made based on their positioning and price range, making it a relatively straightforward process.

This news has sparked excitement among car enthusiasts who have been eagerly waiting for Mercedes-AMG to bring back their iconic V8 engines. The power and performance that V8 engines offer have long been admired by fans of the brand.

As of now, more details about the specific models, power outputs, and performance of the upcoming V8-powered C-Class and E-Class are yet to be announced. However, this move by Mercedes-AMG is a clear indication of the brand’s commitment to meeting the demands and expectations of its customers.

