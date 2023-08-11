Leagues Cup 2023: Semi-Finalists Revealed and Schedule Announced

The semifinals of the Leagues Cup 2023 are set to take place on Tuesday, August 15. The four teams that have advanced to the semifinals are now known, and they will compete for a spot in the much-anticipated final, which will be held on August 19. The tournament, which pits clubs from the Liga MX and MLS against each other, aims to determine the best team.

While the teams, schedule, and stadium for the semifinals are yet to be confirmed, the details will be made public during the week. Fans are urged not to miss the exciting action of those days and stay informed about any updates on Depor.

The qualified Liga MX teams that continue in the Leagues Cup are still unknown. As for the MLS teams, LAFC, Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami, Minnesota United, Nashville, and Charlotte are the teams that are still in the running.

The semifinal matches of the Leagues Cup 2023 will see Semifinalist 1 face off against Semifinalist 2, and Semifinalist 3 will compete against Semifinalist 4. The matches will take place on August 15, with the time and stadium to be determined.

It is important to note that in the Leagues Cup qualifying system, a draw is forbidden as the final result. If the teams are tied at the end of the 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. The winning team of the penalty shootout will receive an additional point, in addition to the point awarded for the draw in regulation time.

For the latest sports content and updates, be sure to subscribe to Depor’s newsletter.

[Note: “IT MAY INTEREST YOU” section is incomplete and requires further information.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

