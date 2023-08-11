The National School of Occupational Medicine: Advancing Occupational Health and Safety

The National School of Occupational Medicine (ENMT-ISCIII), a specialized reference center for training, counseling, scientific dissemination, and research in Occupational Medicine and Nursing, is contributing to the promotion and improvement of Occupational Health. With over 70 years of history, the ENMT-ISCIII collaborates with the General State Administration, as well as public and private entities, to enhance the health and safety of workers.

The National School of Occupational Medicine also serves as the National Reference Center for the International Center for Information on Occupational Safety and Hygiene (CIS) of the International Labor Organization. It promotes knowledge of the causes of occupational and work-related diseases through continuous and specialized training of professionals in Occupational Risk Prevention. Additionally, it conducts biomedical and epidemiological research in Occupational Medicine and provides advice to professionals in Occupational Risk Prevention, the National Health System, and social partners.

In the effort to improve working conditions and develop good practices in prevention and health promotion, the ENMT-ISCIII disseminates scientific knowledge on occupational health through its electronic magazine, Medicine and Safety at Work. It also collaborates with other bodies of the General State Administration, Autonomous Communities, and Social Partners to strengthen the preventive system and improve the health of workers.

The IV International Prevention Congress, scheduled for September 27-29, 2023, is a platform for researchers, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and individuals involved in technology transfer processes to share experiences. The congress, held biennially, aims to explore the interconnectedness of health, safety, and sustainability, with a focus on the year 2030.