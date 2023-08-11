Spain: the first semifinalist of the Women’s World Cup

This Friday Spain debuted in the semifinal in extra time against the Netherlands, managing to occupy a place in the semifinals of the Women’s Soccer World Cup for the first time. Spain will face Sweden for a place in the final of the women’s World Cup, in Auckland next Tuesday, August 15.

A duel that was loaded with moments of tension on the field, since it was with a penalty that raised the score of the Spanish country, by Mariona Caldentey and the same by Salma Paralluelo, for which the Spanish team sealed its pass within the great World Cup and they continue to advance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Spanish coach, Jorge Vilda, played with the same technique played against Switzerland, showing a crucial change in the game with which they managed to seal the great victory.

Undoubtedly, the Spanish team did its duty through the game, closing the defensive ranks where Aitana Bonmatí together with Teresa Abelleira took charge of the midfield, while the players Jill Roord, Jackie Groenen and Esmee Brugts faced their opponent. The first 20 minutes were decisive, and it is that an offensive Spain beat the current world runner-up in the first bars and almost opened the scoring with Esther González and Alba Redondo in the first five minutes.

