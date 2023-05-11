Leao, renewal with Milan one step away. Maldini confirms: «We are close»- breaking latest news

Rafael Leao will soon sign the renewal of the contract that will bind him to Milan until 2018. Paolo Maldini also confirms before the defeat against Inter

Here we are, the renewal of Rafael Leao is now really one step away. Burnt out after many, too many free transfer farewells, Milan heaved a sigh of relief: after an exhausting negotiation, lasting over a year, finally the catchphrase of the contract in the final stages. The knot of the 22 million fine is about to be resolved: Sporting Lisbon and Lille have reached an agreement to resolve the problem. The French club, which owes the fine to the player jointly, is finalizing the payment due for the unilateral termination of 2018, as sanctioned by the various courts. The will of the attacker is fundamental, who in the last two months has put aside his uncertainties and above all has stopped listening to the (too many) voices of those who advised him in one direction or another. The fine issue was the last hurdle to overcome.

In fact, an agreement had already been found on salary for some time: the contract, expiring in June 2024, will be extended until 2028. The salary has more than quadrupled, from the current 1.5 million to 7, plus 2 million signing bonus. It turns out that the 150 million clause has been raised further. Milan is my home – Rafael said a few weeks ago, who wanted to celebrate the agreement on the pitch yesterday, but was stopped by an adductor injury -. If I want to stay? S. But there are other things to fix.

A behind-the-scenes role was played by the powerful Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, very influential (also) on Sporting. Now that everything is settled, Milan is breathing. And it can fend off the onslaught of Europe’s big names, such as Chelsea and Real Madrid: if they want the player, they will have to pay a big check. At least with Rafa, therefore, what happened with Donnarumma, Kessie, Calhanoglu, who left for free because at the end of the contract, will not be repeated. In today’s football, a situation that has become increasingly commonplace, which is why the managers of each club must do everything possible to avoid moving when it is too late. The CEO smiles Giorgio Furlani, the director Paolo Maldini and the director Ricky Massara: mission accomplished. There is no official yet, some details are missing, but the signature will arrive shortly. Here we are.

Maldini confirms: Renewal of Leao? We are close

He also thought about confirming everything Paul Maldinidirector of Milan’s technical area: We are very close. There has always been this intention on both sides, the things that needed to be refined have been filed away, his words before the first leg semi-final against Inter. The last few hours are therefore decisive, with the player’s father and his lawyer present in the city.