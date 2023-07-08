leaves football after the World Cup – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The US football star retires at the age of 38: “It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided that this will be my last season”. Lgbtq activist, she refused to meet Trump

Megan Rapinoe, the iconic soccer player of US football, has announced that she will retire after the next World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl?s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

“It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided that this will be my last season playing this beautiful game,” Rapinoe wrote on Twitter. I could never have imagined the ways soccer would shape and change my life forever, but judging by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew it all along.” a funny grin.

Rapinoe, 38 years old on July 5, has been the cover face of women’s football for years: with the USA she won gold at the London Olympics, bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and two World Cups in 2015 and 2019, conquering, in 2019, also the Ballon d’Or. She is an Lgbtq+ activist, in 2019 she refused to meet then President Donald Trump at the White House which she openly contested. She too was the protagonist of the battle with the American Federation for equal pay with men (who, moreover, have much more modest results in football). She is also known for her looks: in 2019 she showed up with dyed pink hair, which will be blue at the next appointment.

