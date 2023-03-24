Home Sports LeBron James denies the latest rumors about the return to the field: “There is no date yet”
Sports

LeBron James denies the latest rumors about the return to the field: “There is no date yet”

by admin
LeBron James denies the latest rumors about the return to the field: “There is no date yet”

LeBron James intervenes their Twitter to deny the latest rumors about his return to the field with the Los Angeles Lakers shirt.

“There was no evaluation today and there is still no date for my return. I’m just working out every day (3 times a day) to have the best chance of getting back to full fitness, whatever the date. God bless all your sources. I speak for myself!”.

See also  Artiglia and Latta push La Biellese again. The fight for the D series remains open

You may also like

Taking pictures with fans and a surprising series...

The Julian Strawther Special: One shot reverses Gonzaga’s...

Tennis: Thiem’s ​​series of defeats continues

Sánchez and Xi closed their appointment in Beijing...

Sports TV program of March 24, 2023: on...

the derogation from the Sunday opening of shops...

England fans charged at by police and struck...

The Swedes cheated, claims the American. The attempt...

World Match Play Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick wins to...

Huang Yuting shoots down World Cup 10m air...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy