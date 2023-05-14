LeBron James: Maximum respect for the Warriors, now some rest and head to Game 1 with the Nuggets

The words of LeBron James at the end of the Lakers’ victory in game 6 over the Warriors, which decreed the first defeat of Curry and his companions after 19 consecutive playoff series won against teams from the Western Conference.

“I have the utmost respect for their organization, for that group of players…Steph, Draymond and Klay, they are the guys with whom I have fought the most battles…For us Lakers it is a great satisfaction to have played one of the best games just tonight, defending at a high level for 48 minutes”.

Despite a start from just 2 wins in the first 12 games, the yellow and purple are headed to the Western Conference finals.

“We waited for the Front Office moves remaining calm, I knew that by improving the roster, adding a little balance around me and AD, we would be competitive in the playoffs.”

Now the next obstacle, the Denver Nuggets.

“There’s a reason they finished with the best record in the West, they played outstanding basketball all year. We know the skills of Joker, Jamal Murray and the rest of the guys, very well trained team. Now a couple of days of rest, then head to race 1. We’ll try to present ourselves in our best version”.