Home » LeBron James: Maximum respect for the Warriors, now some rest and head to Game 1 with the Nuggets
Sports

LeBron James: Maximum respect for the Warriors, now some rest and head to Game 1 with the Nuggets

by admin
LeBron James: Maximum respect for the Warriors, now some rest and head to Game 1 with the Nuggets

The words of LeBron James at the end of the Lakers’ victory in game 6 over the Warriors, which decreed the first defeat of Curry and his companions after 19 consecutive playoff series won against teams from the Western Conference.

I have the utmost respect for their organization, for that group of players…Steph, Draymond and Klay, they are the guys with whom I have fought the most battles…For us Lakers it is a great satisfaction to have played one of the best games just tonight, defending at a high level for 48 minutes”.

Despite a start from just 2 wins in the first 12 games, the yellow and purple are headed to the Western Conference finals.

“We waited for the Front Office moves remaining calm, I knew that by improving the roster, adding a little balance around me and AD, we would be competitive in the playoffs.”

Now the next obstacle, the Denver Nuggets.

“There’s a reason they finished with the best record in the West, they played outstanding basketball all year. We know the skills of Joker, Jamal Murray and the rest of the guys, very well trained team. Now a couple of days of rest, then head to race 1. We’ll try to present ourselves in our best version”.

See also  Andreoli and Angotti of the Garlaschese hold high the honor of the Pavia troop

You may also like

Vigorously promote the spirit of the Beijing Winter...

Inter Milan beat Sassuolo, AC Milan lost in...

Dustin Johnson takes the lead on the wire...

Tennis: Thiem fails in Mauthausen semifinals

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Pochettino, Mount, Mac Allister, Walker,...

Hot comments every day!Chasing Dreams: Those who say...

MOTD analysis: How Nottingham Forest ‘pounced’ on Chelsea’s...

Bayern – Schalke 6:0, Bayern outclassed Schalke and...

Affirm the achievements, prepare for the battle, face...

Bundesliga: Hartberg fixes relegation with victory

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy