Title: Real Madrid Denies Rumors of President Florentino Pérez’s Departure

Date: August 5, 2023

Real Madrid has swiftly responded to recent rumors about the potential departure of their president, Florentino Pérez, by issuing a strong statement on Saturday. The club firmly dismissed the speculation and reassured fans that Pérez will remain at the helm for the foreseeable future.

In an official statement released by Real Madrid, the club vehemently denied the rumors circulating on social media platforms. The club asserted that the claims were entirely false and driven by ulterior motives unrelated to reality.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that during the upcoming General Assembly of Representative Partners of Real Madrid, there would be no discussion regarding the Real Madrid City project.

The rumors first surfaced on Friday afternoon, gaining attention from users across social media platforms who speculated that the esteemed leader might announce his resignation at the next assembly meeting.

Florentino Pérez’s tenure as president has seen Real Madrid reclaim its status as one of the world‘s most prestigious football clubs. Throughout his two stints as president, Pérez has overseen 57 title wins across both football and basketball divisions, including an impressive six UEFA Champions League victories in football and three European titles in basketball.

Real Madrid fans can take solace in the club’s swift response, which ensures that Pérez’s significant contributions and leadership will continue to guide the team towards future success.

