Present at the game and seated in the front row, Jabbar held the record since 1984, when he overtook Wilt Chamberlain, and took it forward until his retirement in 1989. At 38, buoyed by unparalleled consistency and longevity such, James dethrones another legend of the Lakers. And the “King” still seems so dashing (30 points on average this season) that he could push this new record to such heights that it is hard to imagine who could one day take his place.