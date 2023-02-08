Home Sports LeBron James snatches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA points record
It was one of those mythical NBA records, one that we thought was untouchable. But overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, the 38,387 points scored by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the regular season fell. While the Los Angeles Lakers are currently facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James, who lacked 36 points to seize the record, exceeded Jabbar’s mark on a step back 10 seconds from the end of the 3rd quarter.

Present at the game and seated in the front row, Jabbar held the record since 1984, when he overtook Wilt Chamberlain, and took it forward until his retirement in 1989. At 38, buoyed by unparalleled consistency and longevity such, James dethrones another legend of the Lakers. And the “King” still seems so dashing (30 points on average this season) that he could push this new record to such heights that it is hard to imagine who could one day take his place.

