Henry Chaverra Robledo, mayor of the Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipality, visited the Nuevo Cañaveral community. This is an indigenous community, belonging to the Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipality, to which he had promised to visit.

Mayor Chaverra Robledo was able to verify the difficulties that this indigenous community suffers, the painful journey that they constantly live. There was a very emotional reception for the mayor, who together with his team shared and listened to this community.