First victory of the Salento in the league.

Lecce breaks the spell of the newly promoted. It had never happened in Serie A that after six days the coming from Serie B did not find victory. Baroni’s team took care of it, playing a brave and intelligent game, taking home their first win of the season. Del Rosso, on the bench in place of the suspended Baroni, analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sport.

First three points of the season sweaty as well as deserved. Lecce has been able to exploit the episodes, resisting the Salernitana and still looking for the victory with personality. raising the rhythms when the grenades have bassed them. “The team read the game and interpreted how we had prepared it. We were aware that by mistaking the pressure we could grant depth. So we preferred a medium-low center of gravity and building the victory through ball possession and reversals in front to trigger our forwards in the game. spaces by limiting their exteriors. I’m happy for the guys who train with great commitment all week and are showing great qualities “.

SALERNO, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 16: Assan Ceesay of US Lecce celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Serie A match between Salernitana and US Lecce at Stadio Arechi on September 16, 2022 in Salerno, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

A young team that offers football without fear of making mistakes. Lecce revolved around the victory without finding it and the feeling is that it was only a matter of time before they meshed. Salerno can be a milestone for the journey. “We are solving our problems, we are happy with the performance of all the boys. This is a team that needs to grow and needs time but in previous matches it had already given important signals, especially in attitude. And with Salernitana it has collected what it is. missed in the first few days. We still have to grow in the reading of the games but there are the conditions to improve. By training and playing everything will improve “. In the meantime, Del Rosso enjoys 100% victories on the bench in Serie A. “Baroni jokingly told me that he will remain in the stands for all matches. We are obviously all satisfied but I am ready to return to my role.” See also Derthona held back by Pont Donnaz: Diallo is not enough, a draw at Coppi. The report cards