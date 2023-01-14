Kick-off at 18. After the bad impression in the Italian Cup, the Rossoneri are looking for redemption: Theo and Giroud are back, Tonali is disqualified. Lecce to give continuity to the streak of five consecutive useful results
The probable formation of Milan
(4-2-3-1) Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Vranckx; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud. All. Pioli.
The probable formation of Lecce
(4-3-3) Falcon; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Colombo, Di Francesco. All. Barons.
The designation of the arbitrator
He will direct the Orsato di Schio challenge. Assistants Pagliardini and M. Rossi, Fourth Man Massimi, at Var Mazzoleni, assistant Var S. Longo.
Where to see it
The match will be broadcast live on Dazn (also on devices such as Timvision Box, Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast). Text live on Gazzetta.it.
Lecce-Milan – 18th matchday of the championship – is scheduled for Saturday 14 December at 18 at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce. Teams that arrive at the crossroads with rather different moods: Milan, after a draw with Roma and the immediate exit from the scene in the Coppa Italia against Turin – in the midst of a mid-season half-crisis, and with the derby of the Super Cup looming, in addition to the need not to lose further ground from Naples. Lecce in a positive series in the league for five games, in which they collected 11 points, overcoming opponents such as Atalanta and Lazio.
January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 3:23 pm)
