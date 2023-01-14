The match will be broadcast live on Dazn (also on devices such as Timvision Box, Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast). Text live on Gazzetta.it .

Lecce-Milan – 18th matchday of the championship – is scheduled for Saturday 14 December at 18 at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce. Teams that arrive at the crossroads with rather different moods: Milan, after a draw with Roma and the immediate exit from the scene in the Coppa Italia against Turin – in the midst of a mid-season half-crisis, and with the derby of the Super Cup looming, in addition to the need not to lose further ground from Naples. Lecce in a positive series in the league for five games, in which they collected 11 points, overcoming opponents such as Atalanta and Lazio.