Leclerc won this pole position for the season and 21st overall. He flashed a 1:34.723 on the circuit in Texas. On the other hand, it leads to six years in the career and the first flight. Norris, whose 100th start in Formula 1 was also jubilee, could have been satisfied.

The 20-year-old Verstappen did not take the pole position from Qatar and Japan on the two previous occasions. Although he drove five thousandths of a second faster than Leclerc in the final attempt, he broke the track limits in the 19th stop and the commission deleted his race. Already the world champion and having failed in the USA for the past two years, he made his way to his 50th triumph in F1 and 15th of the season more complicated.

In front of Verstappen, in addition to the leading duo, Hamilton, Carlos Sainz Jr. and pt Russell. Red Bull Mexian co-driver Sergio Prez took ninth place.

Both Aston Martin drivers died in the first round of qualifying. Fernando Alonso was seventh in his fourth race, Lance Stroll will start the race two laps ahead. After an injured hand, Australian Daniel Ricciardo from AlphaTauri took fifteenth place.

The US Grand Prix program continues on Saturday with sprint qualifying from 19:30 SEL. A special scoring sprint, which is run as a separate discipline and does not affect the start of the main race, will take place at the end of the first half of the race. Sunday seduction starts at 21:00.

Qualifying for the US Grand Prix

Trnink: 1. Verstappen (Niz./Red Bull) 1:35,912, 2. Leclerc (Mon./Ferrari) -0,156, 3. Hamilton (Brit./Mercedes) -0,281, 4. Prez (Mex./Red Bull) -0,300, 5. Magnussen (Dn./Haas) -0,560, 6. Russell (Brit./Mercedes) -0,562.

Qualifying for the main draw: 1. Leclerc 1:34.723, 2. Norris (Brit./McLaren) -0.130, 3. Hamilton -0.139, 4. Sainz Jr. (p./Ferrari) -0.222, 5. Russell -0.356, 6. Verstappen -0.358.

