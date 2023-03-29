Maybe you don’t know, but Lefkada, the Greek island close to Italy has truly wonderful beaches. Lefkada is located in the Ionian Islands and can be easily reached by landing at Preveza airport and taking a bus that takes you to the island across a bridge.

You can breathe a relaxed air and Mediterranean culture, with simple and tasty cuisine, above all, splendid and generally uncrowded beaches.

Look at the gallery with the most beautiful beaches and things to do in Lefkada.

