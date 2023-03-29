In the early morning of this Wednesday, March 29, in the village of Villa Nueva, near the village of Guamalito, in El Carmen, North Santander, there was a cruel attack by presumed members of the ELN against uniformed members of the National Army. The incident left 9 soldiers dead and 9 wounded.

According to the preliminary report, the attack was directed against a squad of soldiers from the Special Energy and Road Battalion N10 of the Army that provides security on the sidewalk.

#GeneralGiraldo: “We reject the vile murder of our soldiers in #Catatumbo, including 7 soldiers and 2 non-commissioned officers, in a criminal action by the ELN. We spare no effort to save the lives of the injured. We accompany their families in these difficult times” (1) pic.twitter.com/gUEGBYOie9 – Colombian Military Forces (@FuerzasMilCol) March 29, 2023

Total repudiation of the attack on the Army squad in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers who were doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the government of change, assassinated by those who today are absolutely far from peace and the people. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 29, 2023

So far it is known that, presumably, members of the front Camilo Torres Restrepo of the ELNThey attacked the soldiers with explosives and then with bursts from their rifles.