In the early morning of this Wednesday, March 29, in the village of Villa Nueva, near the village of Guamalito, in El Carmen, North Santander, there was a cruel attack by presumed members of the ELN against uniformed members of the National Army. The incident left 9 soldiers dead and 9 wounded.

According to the preliminary report, the attack was directed against a squad of soldiers from the Special Energy and Road Battalion N10 of the Army that provides security on the sidewalk.

Total repudiation of the attack on the Army platoon in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the government of change, assassinated by those who today are absolutely far from peace and the people.”, expressed President Gustavo Petro on his Twitter account.

So far it is known that, presumably, members of the front Camilo Torres Restrepo of the ELNThey attacked the soldiers with explosives and then with bursts from their rifles.

