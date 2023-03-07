Restarted the engines of the ‘Junior TIM Cup – Keep Racism Out‘, the 7-a-side football tournament reserved for under 14s, now in its tenth edition, promoted by Serie A League, TIM e Italian Sports Center. The values ​​of oratory football thus return to the spotlight of the Italian top division for a new and rich season of dreams. It will once again be a tournament full of goals and many games, which will see the ‘3-a-side defence’ as the protagonist in the 2023 edition. In fact, the module conceived by the three organizers of the tournament provides for the firm will to ‘put racism offside’ in football as in life.

The 2023 edition will also be characterized by the commitment to support the ‘Keep Racism Out’ campaign, promoted to ensure equal treatment, the protection of human rights in football and to keep racism out of stadiums, raising awareness among football fans, especially the younger ones, to fight any form of discrimination or intolerance.

In this great team game, the first actions to score have already taken place in recent weeks: the Junior TIM Cup players visited the stadiums of Bologna, Naples, Fiorentina, Turin, Lecce, Atalanta, Inter and Sassuolo, then assisting in the stands at the away games of the home clubs. Furthermore, the champions Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna), Pedro Obiang and Isotta Nocchi (Sassuolo) together with coach Dionisi, Giorgio Scalvini and Endri Muhameti (Atalanta) welcomed the youngsters of the “JTC” speakers to their respective sports centres, receiving the shirt as a gift “One of us”.

Brotherhood, integration and hospitality have always been the core values ​​of the Junior TIM Cup. The teams of the CSI speakers will take turns being guests in the 17 stadiums of the cities where Serie A TIM is played and will live unique experiences thanks to the activities and initiatives dedicated to them dedicated created in collaboration with the Clubs of the Lega Serie A.

In the same cities of the Serie A TIM 2022/2023, the gates of the oratories and training centers of the Serie A clubs will open amicably. Furthermore, meetings will be organized with the protagonists of the world of Italian football and with experts and educators to raise awareness among the generations younger people on the issues of respect and the fight against all types of discrimination. In fact, the kids of the Junior TIM Cup speakers will be involved in anti-racism educational activities as well as on the football fields.

“This year we are celebrating the tenth edition of the Junior TIM Cup, a great achievement that deserves to be told and which demonstrates, once again, how fundamental young people are to football and how fundamental sport is for them – he has declared Lorenzo CasiniPresident of the Serie A League -. In these 10 years the world has changed, but not the commitment of Lega, TIM and CSI. We must be proud to have involved over 83,000 kids by making them play in a national competition, always putting the healthy values ​​of sport and civilized life at the centre. The edition of the star will be dedicated to the “Keep Racism Out” campaign, the same one in which all the Serie A champions will be protagonists on the 26th and 27th matchdays, in order to raise awareness among the younger generations on the issues of respect and the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination. Because to be Champions on the pitch, you have to be first in life».

“We are proud to support the Junior TIM Cup for the tenth consecutive year. Also for this season we support the ‘Keep Racism Out’ project to raise awareness among young people of the importance of sporting values, promoting inclusion to combat racism and all forms of discrimination – declares Sandra AitalaResponsabile Brand Strategy, Media & Commercial Communication di TIM -. An initiative that consolidates the collaboration between TIM, Lega Serie A and CSI with the aim of fueling the dreams of under 14 kids by combining education and sport, the values ​​of oratory and professional football”.

«With immense gratitude to our Lega Serie A and TIM teammates, we are back on the pitch with a new edition of the Junior TIM Cup – says the national president of the CSI, Victor Bosio –. It is the ‘tenth’ which in the football world means a star. That’s right. For us and for our speakers, this tournament is truly a light that turns the spotlight on the extraordinary friendship and the bond that unites parish football with that of top football. It is always suggestive to find today in many Serie A teams young champions born in the oratory, who remember with affection and gratitude where they started from. It is also important to underline and train our young athletes on the theme of anti-racism and the fight against all discrimination, especially in a moment like the current one marked by the growing phenomenon of hatred on the net”.

The winning teams of the oratory phases will face each other in the spring in the regional or inter-regional qualifying phases and the winners will compete for the title of champions of the tenth edition. After seeing more than 83,000 kids play and enjoy the previous editions in more than 6,000 speakers throughout Italy, and having played almost 33,000 matches since February, the hundreds of young people under 14 enrolled in Junior TIM are ready to take the field throughout Italy Cup KRO for another dream edition alongside the champions and teams of Serie A TIM.