Home Sports Legendary angry speech: On the way back from Italy, Trapattoni played through his performance
Sports

Legendary angry speech: On the way back from Italy, Trapattoni played through his performance

by admin
Legendary angry speech: On the way back from Italy, Trapattoni played through his performance

Giovanni Trapattoni turned on the car radio and thought about the past few days. On Sunday, the 0-1 draw at Schalke 04. The images of that evening came back when he drove onto the autobahn and didn’t have to concentrate so much on the traffic anymore. The sneering Schalke fans, the intrusive questions from the journalists, the ride in the team bus from the Parkstadion and the banquet in the Sheraton Hotel in Essen.

Once again he tried to remember the words he had said, no, shouted in front of the assembled crew. He’d stood at the table for the coaching staff and club management, swearing, gesturing with his hands as he always did when he was upset, and knocking over a bottle of red wine. After the players went to their rooms, he talked to assistant coach Egon Coordes and manager Uli Hoeneß for a while. When they left the conference room, a stained tablecloth was left behind. And an empty bottle.

See also  Paula Badosa leaves the Tokyo 2020 camp in a wheelchair: too hot

You may also like

Dane carried off in training: Eintracht Frankfurt will...

THE GREAT RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Europa League Round of 16: Union Berlin –...

Pielle Livorno – Campus Varese: Cheering under the...

Investment companies in football fever – where the...

Attilio Fontana and the Lombardy Region celebrate women...

Give the Ball to Bobby #20

DFL clears concerns of the Cartel Office

Canaries, the best hidden itineraries of the islands

Season off: world champion Schmid operated on after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy