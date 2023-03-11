Home Sports Legendary Mikaela Shiffrin: 86 World Cup victories, achieved the Stenmark legend
Legendary Mikaela Shiffrin: 86 World Cup victories, achieved the Stenmark legend

Legendary Mikaela Shiffrin: 86 World Cup victories, achieved the Stenmark legend

Mikaela Shiffrin enter the legend. It was only a matter of time, but fate wanted it to happen right in Are, on the Swedish snows of Ingemar Stenmark. The champion of skiing in the giant at the end of the season took the victory number 86 in Cup of Worldequaling the successes of the one who – until today – was considered the greatest skier Of all times. But now, the numbers also say it, the scepter of the greatest ever passes into the hands of Shiffrin. The American who will perform on March 13th 28 years still have time to write new recordunattainable for anyone else.

Shiffrin dominated the race on the Swedish track, finishing in the lead already in the first heat. The fourth giant success in a row allows the American to add this one to her rich bulletin board specialty cupafter having already established itself this season in the general classification and in that of slalom. Crystal balls become cinque, as well as ten other specialties. Not forgetting the two Olympic gold medals eh seven golds ai world championships.

Behind the champion, the race of “human” female skiers wins Federico Brignone which closes the giant of Are in second place. The blue, fourth after the first heat, finished behind Shiffrin for 64 cents. In addition to the excellent performance of Brignone, the podium number 55 in his career, the eleventh place of Martha Bassino.

