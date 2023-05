When a goalkeeper gets three goals, he can probably never be completely satisfied. But it certainly doesn’t mean that he doesn’t do well personally. Although Tomáš Koubek did not prevent his Augsburg from losing 0:3 against Dortmund, according to the analytical portal SofaScore, he certainly does not have to be ashamed of his performance. His performance was rated 7.6, thanks to which Koubek became the best compatriot of the past weekend.

