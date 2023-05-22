Eyeing 2023 reveals all its programming

It has been long overdue but we already have the complete concert program of Eyeing Festival 2023. A musical journey through the different corners of this indie town in which we will meet Joel Lopez, Sexy Zebras o _Junoin the Schoolyard, with Mary of John in La Cueva or with Christian Moret o Buy gold in the square. everything between June 30 and July 1 in Ojén (Málaga).

Ojeando Festival has decided this year to communicate its program of concerts as a whole, a whole made up of the different spaces and musical experiences offered by the Costa del Sol event. Thus, we can already visualize on the urban map of Ojén as the unique site of a festival. He Schoolyard will continue to be the most beating heart of Ojeando with a billboard featuring old acquaintances from the town such as Xoel López, the only one who repeats -along with Sr Torrance- and we imagine attending to the great moments that we have lived with him in Ojén. Of course, proposals of those stand out to enjoy with the pause that Ojeando offers you, it is the case of dani o _Juno although there will also be moments for the hullaballoo of recess like the ones that are going to offer Colectivo Dasilva o Sexy Zebras. The “understood” public that is loyal to this medium-sized festival will surely applaud the presence of The Ponds.

And if we talk about loyalty, Square It is once again a place of worship, and not only because of the Church of the Incarnation, but also because of a sign that has had a prescriptive feeling for a few years. Not only by making known those New Talent Scoutingthis year Laffon lover, Tourmaline, Polarnova y MarLouisebut rather highlighting in this homily bands in full national disarray such as Flecha Wallona, ​​artists whose live performance is mandatory, such as Cristian Moret o Dry Martina and preachers of their own speech as Buy gold.

the scene of Cave it will be reserved for that public that knows about the fourteen editions of Ojeando and those who already know his face. What better gravel for Mary of John and his “Dramatic” update of the couplet that that natural setting where time stands still.

Even The milla regular stronghold of local electronics, this year also wants to turn its blades towards those new winds that blow people like Caliphate 3/4 in its Dj Set format. of course the Pool it will also have a DJ booth for the after-dinner session on Saturday.

Everything now is experience, experience and other vital stimuli. Ojeando Festival has been going for a decade and a half and now it is postulated as the alternative to a high-impact summer calendar that live music offers for 2023. On June 30 and July 1 we will see each other in town, in the indie town.