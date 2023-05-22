Energy price flat rate: tens of thousands of pensioners are waiting for the promised 300 euros

Almost 40,000 pensioners have so far submitted an application for subsequent payment of the energy price lump sum. The deadline ends on June 30th. Student aid is still being paid out. WELT explains how you can still get your money.

It’s almost nine months since the traffic light government promised all pensioners and students a flat-rate energy price. Some should get 300 euros to cushion the increased cost of living, 200 euros for the others. To this day, not everyone has their money.

If you value the state subsidy, you have to take action yourself. Pensioners who have not yet received a lump sum can submit a request for subsequent payment until June 30th.

The Deutsche Rentenversicherung Knappschaft-Bahn-See (KBS) is responsible for all applications. The relevant form can be found on the website at kbs.de/EPP or can be requested in writing from the KBS in Bochum, postal code 44781.

This has been possible since January 9th. So far, 38,500 applications have been received, said the German pension insurance company Knappschaft-Bahn-See on WELT request. Almost 15,850 of these have been finalized so far: 8,700 have been approved and 7,150 have been rejected.

The process is complex, as each individual case has to be checked and the data compared. The 30 auditors have access to information from all 16 pension providers in the country and can thus check whether the pensioners have already received the lump sum or not.

Single transfer with the reference “Energy price flat rate”

According to the KBS, after consultation with the applicant, the matter is quickly resolved in many cases. They are not uncommon Pensioner assumed that the energy price flat rate was transferred together with the pension. However, the 300 euros went out at a different time as a single transfer with the intended use “energy price flat rate”. Some would have overlooked this.

The vast majority of pensioners received the money in December. In January, those who received their pension for the first time in December received the money. An application was not necessary for this. According to the KBS, a total of “around 20.2 million pensioners” received the payments in the automated process.

The money did not automatically go to all those who live in Germany and are subject to tax but receive their pension from another EU country. You are also entitled to the lump sum, but you must submit an application. After all, the German pension offices do not have their account details.

In addition, it is said that transfers were misdirected, for example because the account details had changed at short notice. As early as the draft law on the energy price flat rate, it was said about possible latecomers: “These are likely to be cases in which the payment did not work for technical and time reasons.”

In the run-up, the KBS had assumed around 60,000 applications. Whether this number will still be reached remains to be seen. It doesn’t look like it at the moment. “The number of applications to the KBS is currently declining,” said a spokeswoman.

Anyone who is only now submitting an application will probably have to wait a few weeks before receiving a final answer, according to the Bochum-based company. In any case, all applications received by June 30 will be processed and the sender will receive a confirmation of receipt.

The disbursement of state aid is therefore dragging on. For students and technical students, the payment process for the 200 euro energy price flat rate only began in mid-March. Unlike pensioners, they had to submit an application for payment from the start, the money did not automatically end up in the account. Months passed before the necessary application and payment platform was programmed.

So far, by no means everyone who was enrolled at a university or registered for training on December 1 of last year has submitted an application. According to the website, 2.5 million out of 3.5 million possible applications had been received by the weekend. So a million hasn’t stirred yet.

Apparently, the help is not needed everywhere. The number of applications can still increase significantly. finally have Students until September 30 time – three months longer than pensioners.

