Lehecka goes on. Nosková, Siniaková and Strýcová fell. Further matches with Czech participation postponed until Wednesday

Less than two weeks remain until the start of the most famous tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon. And preparations for grass tournaments are in full swing. Czech tennis players were in action today at tournaments in Birmingham, London and Berlin. Jiří Lehečka entered the business at the Queen’s Club victoriously. He defeated Alejandro Davidovich from Spain 7:6, 6:3 on London grass in the 1st round. Eighteen-year-old Linda Nosková in Birmingham lost in the 1st round to second-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 2:6, 7:5, 1:6. At the same event, Barbora Strýcová lost to Polish tennis player Magdalena Frechová 6:7 and 1:6. Kateřina Siniaková lost in Berlin to the fifth seeded American tennis player Cori Gauffová 3:6, 4:6. The matches of Vondroušová, Krejčíková and Martincová did not have time to take place on Tuesday and it will be their turn on Wednesday.

