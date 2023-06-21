Home » Lehecka goes on. Nosková, Siniaková and Strýcová fell. Further matches with Czech participation postponed until Wednesday
Sports

Lehecka goes on. Nosková, Siniaková and Strýcová fell. Further matches with Czech participation postponed until Wednesday

by admin

Less than two weeks remain until the start of the most famous tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon. And preparations for grass tournaments are in full swing. Czech tennis players were in action today at tournaments in Birmingham, London and Berlin. Jiří Lehečka entered the business at the Queen’s Club victoriously. He defeated Alejandro Davidovich from Spain 7:6, 6:3 on London grass in the 1st round. Eighteen-year-old Linda Nosková in Birmingham lost in the 1st round to second-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 2:6, 7:5, 1:6. At the same event, Barbora Strýcová lost to Polish tennis player Magdalena Frechová 6:7 and 1:6. Kateřina Siniaková lost in Berlin to the fifth seeded American tennis player Cori Gauffová 3:6, 4:6. The matches of Vondroušová, Krejčíková and Martincová did not have time to take place on Tuesday and it will be their turn on Wednesday.

See also  what happens with Bandecchi? — Sportellate.it

You may also like

Sinner beats Gasquet on the grass in Halle:...

DOUBLEW ULTRA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Kosovo separates from team boss Giresse

The Artistic, Rhythmic and Acrobatic Gymnastics National Teams...

Dragon Boat Festival Comes to Qianwang Temple to...

games to see and what to do

The lion cubs will meet the two biggest...

Sassari, official departure of Gerald Robinson

The league falls into the relegation zone and...

Germany also loses against Colombia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy